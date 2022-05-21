× Expand City of Pewee Valley Allen Lane Band

Pewee Valley Concert in the Park

Bring a chair or blanket to our first Concert in the Park of the year in Pewee Valley Central Park featuring the Allan Lane Band, performing their own style of country with a southern rock flare. The band has opened for several national current country music stars including Montgomery Gentry, Jarred Neimann, Craig Campbell, David Nail, and top country song writer Rhett Akins. Free to the public. Food Trucks.

FREE.

For more information call (502) 241-8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/