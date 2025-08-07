× Expand Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market

Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market

August 7th and 21st from 5:30 - 7 pm

Stop by the St. James Church in Pewee Valley on the second Thursday of each month 5:30pm – 7pm for the best produce, meats, and artisans.

For more information call (502) 241-8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar