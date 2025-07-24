Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market

to

St. James' Episcopal Church 401 LaGrange Road, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056

Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market

July 10th and 24th from 5:30 - 7 pm

Stop by the St. James Church in Pewee Valley on the second Thursday of each month 5:30pm – 7pm for the best produce, meats, and artisans.

For more information call (502) 548-8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

St. James' Episcopal Church 401 LaGrange Road, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056
Food & Drink, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pewee Valley Farmer’s Market - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 ical