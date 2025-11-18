× Expand City Girl Farm Pewee Valley Light Up the Night Home Tour

Pewee Valley Light Up the Night Home Tour

City Girl Farm is excited to host another year of The Pewee Valley Light Up The Night Home Tour! While we've been busy making plans for the farm for 2026, we've been preparing just as eagerly for our favorite seasonal community event. This year, we're introducing fun new prize categories and all-new prizes, so be sure to read on and sign up to participate!

This annual event is held over 3 evenings during the holiday season. Residents are invited to take a driving tour through the community and vote for their favorite decorated homes. Pewee Valley residents can submit their homes to participate in the tour for a chance to win one of three exciting prizes!

Sign-ups are open through Friday, December 12th and are only open to residents in the 40056 zip code.

Prizes given in the following categories:

Popular Vote

As voted by you! This prize goes to the home with the most community votes.

Prize: $800 gift card and City Girl Farm gift basket

City Girl Farm's Favorite

A home that really stood out to the City Girl Farm team.

Prize: $500 gift card and City Girl Farm gift basket

The Clark Griswold Award

Awarded to the most over-the-top display of lights and holiday joy!

Prize: $300 gift card and the "Golden Extension Cord" trophy

Local Business Spotlight

For a local business or organization that joins in on the community decorating fun.

Prize: $200 gift card and a feature on City Girl Farm website.

For more information call (502) 222-0056 or visit touroldham.com/calendar