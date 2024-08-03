× Expand City of Pewee Valley Pewee Valley Summer Picnic

Pewee Valley Summer Picnic

FREE

The Monarchs, an American doo-wop band from Louisville, KY, will be performing for this annual picnic. Formed in 1961, they are known mainly for their 1964 recording of “Look Homeward Angel”, which reached #1 on local and regional charts. They’ve become known as “Louisville’s Musical Ambassadors”. The picnic will also feature food and drink for purchase as well as ice cream. There will be a Kids Zone in our Central Park with bounce houses, cotton candy, petting zoo and balloon art.

For more information call (502) 241-8343 or touroldham.com/calendar/