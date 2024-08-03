Pewee Valley Summer Picnic

to

Pewee Valley Central Park 105 Central Ave. , Kentucky 40056

Pewee Valley Summer Picnic

FREE

The Monarchs, an American doo-wop band from Louisville, KY, will be performing for this annual picnic. Formed in 1961, they are known mainly for their 1964 recording of “Look Homeward Angel”, which reached #1 on local and regional charts. They’ve become known as “Louisville’s Musical Ambassadors”. The picnic will also feature food and drink for purchase as well as ice cream. There will be a Kids Zone in our Central Park with bounce houses, cotton candy, petting zoo and balloon art.

For more information call (502) 241-8343 or touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Pewee Valley Central Park 105 Central Ave. , Kentucky 40056
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pewee Valley Summer Picnic - 2024-08-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pewee Valley Summer Picnic - 2024-08-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pewee Valley Summer Picnic - 2024-08-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pewee Valley Summer Picnic - 2024-08-03 18:00:00 ical