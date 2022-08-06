Pewee Valley Summer Picnic

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions The Monarchs

The Monarchs, an American doo-wop band from Louisville, KY, will be performing in the Town Square. Formed in 1961, they are known mainly for their 1964 recording of “Look Homeward Angel”, which reached #1 on local and regional charts. They’ve become known as “Louisville’s Musical Ambassadors”. The picnic will also feature food and drink for purchase as well as ice cream. There will be a Kids Zone in our Central Park with bounce houses, cotton candy, petting zoo and balloon art.

For more information, please call 502.241.8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/