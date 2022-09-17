PHA On the Road - Patient and Caregiver Workshop

× Expand phassociation.org Free event and registration information

Join people with pulmonary hypertension (PH), their families and friends for a free workshop on managing and thriving with PH. Learn from expert health care professionals, and connect with people who have PH. The event includes breakfast and lunch.

Who should attend:

People with PH

Family members

Friends

Caregivers

Health care professionals

For more information, please visit phassociation.org/ontheroad/