PHA On the Road - Patient and Caregiver Workshop

Louisville Marriott 280 W Jefferson St, Kentucky

Join people with pulmonary hypertension (PH), their families and friends for a free workshop on managing and thriving with PH. Learn from expert health care professionals, and connect with people who have PH. The event includes breakfast and lunch.

Who should attend:

People with PH

Family members

Friends

Caregivers

Health care professionals

For more information, please visit phassociation.org/ontheroad/

