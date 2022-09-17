PHA On the Road - Patient and Caregiver Workshop
Louisville Marriott 280 W Jefferson St, Kentucky
Join people with pulmonary hypertension (PH), their families and friends for a free workshop on managing and thriving with PH. Learn from expert health care professionals, and connect with people who have PH. The event includes breakfast and lunch.
Who should attend:
People with PH
Family members
Friends
Caregivers
Health care professionals
For more information, please visit phassociation.org/ontheroad/
