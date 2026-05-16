Phantasmagoria - Touring Marionette Show

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The Nevermore 1234 S 3rd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

“PHANTASMAGORIA” is a marionette variety show featuring a rotating cast of

characters all designed, built, and brought to life to an original score by Puppet

Pants. Specializing in marionette making and manipulation, Puppet Pants

delivers a wordless performance that has intrigued and delighted audiences of

all ages and backgrounds across the United States.

The puppeteer performs in full view, but fades into the background as clowns,

monsters, and mysteries amuse and interact with the audience.

“PHANTASMAGORIA” is filled with whimsical acts ranging from endearing to

odd, but made for all audiences to enjoy. Somewhat circusy, a little edgy but tongue in cheek, and ending with a call to action to believe in yourself and follow your dreams.

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/phantasmagoria-touring-marionette-show-tickets-1984971493170?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Info

The Nevermore 1234 S 3rd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
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