Philharmonia Fantastique

Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra presents an animated film with a live orchestra to introduce the instruments and orchestral music to children. A sparkling blend of modern animation and the beauty of the orchestra is hosted in the film by a delightful and magical Sprite who explores the orchestra. The dynamic presentation was created by composer Mason Bates, director and sound designer Gary Rydstrom, and animator Jim Capobianco.

