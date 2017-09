Phoenix Festival

Free and open to the public, the festival will showcase Man o’ War, as part of the Kentucky Horse Park’s season-long celebration of his 100th birthday. Sponsored by the Kentucky Horse Park, the event will also feature live music, kids' activities, and a sculpture by Lavon Williams. The Phoenix Festival will be located in the Isaac Murphy Art Garden at the intersection of 3rd Street and Midland Avenue in downtown Lexington.

