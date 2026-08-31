× Expand Design by Obiora Embry This is the digital postcard for the "PHOTOGRAPHY & NATURE: in memory of Amann Sowell" exhibit. There are three photographs on it that were taken by Amann Sowell.

Amann Sowell was an avid photographer who passed in 2023. This exhibit is a photography and (Mother) Nature inspired exhibit that will feature photography by Amann, the Amann Sowell Photography Contest participants (at the Berea Urban Farm), and Gallery on Main photographers.

At the reception there will be food provided by the Gallery on Main Board, drinks, and also live music. Come to check out the Nature inspired photography, purchase artwork (or prints), and to support the local arts!

For more information visit galleryonmainky.com