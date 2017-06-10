Pickin’ Party Old-time Music Festival

The Homeplace 1850s Working Farm hosts the Pickin’ Party Old-Time Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, 2017, from 10 am to 5:30 pm at Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky and Tennessee. Festival and farm admission is $7 ages 13 and up, $5 ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.

This year’s lineup includes crowd favorites as well as newcomers:

· Phillip Steinmetz and His Sunny Tennesseans

· Mark Dvorak

· Common Thread

· The Dixie Volunteers

· Wheel House Rousters

· All Strung Out

Mandolin builder Mike Holmes also works his craft all weekend and offers his handmade mandolins for sale. In the event of rain, the Pickin’ Party moves to the indoor theater.

Afternoons on the farm also feature children’s 1850s play time, weaving, blacksmithing, meet our oxen and knitting in public. Visitors are encouraged to bring their knitting needles and knit while listening to music straight from the past.

Bring lawn chairs or ground blankets to relax under the cool shade trees while enjoying old-time music. The festival offers open mic opportunities for local musicians and attendees. Festival food is available for purchase at the farm. Visitors may bring their instruments for jamming and open mic sessions on both days at the Homeplace.

For more information call 270-924-2000 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us