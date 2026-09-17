× Expand Rebecca Hurtgen Taylor County enjoys the cooler weather and live music at Pickin' in the Park each fall.

Eddie Miles and The Steel Country Boys bring a classic country sound and a little bit of rock to Taylor County Public Library's musical event this year. Join us at Miller Park Amphitheater for Pickin' in the Park.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and the whole family for an evening of music, seasonal activities, and community fun!

Schedule of Events:

5 PM: Family Activities: Pumpkin painting, fall games, concession, and 4-H Petting Zoo

6 PM: 101 Bluegrass Band

7 PM: Eddie Miles and the Steel Country Boys