Pickin' in the Park - Campbellsville

Taylor County Public Library is proud to host the 6th annual Pickin' in the Park bluegrass concert featuring Kentucky's own Wildfire at Miller Park Amphitheater! Wildfire will play two sets, the first beginning at 7 PM and the second at 8 PM.

Come hungry! Food trucks will be on-site starting at 6 PM, including Kona Ice, Pucker Up, Everyday Every Way, and Hippie Tom's Concessions.

Win door prizes, check out a book or magazine at the Bookmobile, and bring your kids for face painting and bouncy house fun!

You won't want to miss this FREE, family-friendly Campbellsville tradition! Bring a chair and a blanket and join the fun. The event opens at 6 PM, and Wildfire starts at 7 PM.

For more information, please call 270.465.2562 or visit tcplibrary.org