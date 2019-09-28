Pickin' on the Porch

The last Pickin’ on the Porch concert of the2019 series will feature Laurie Jane & Cort Duggins on Saturday, September 28. The concert will showcase this talented husband and wife’s musical ability from 6 - 9 p.m. at Knock on Wood in Westport. Chicago blues from the 40s and 50s provide the musical inspiration for these Louisville based artists, who are also members of a blues rock band, Laurie Jane and the 45s.

“I first heard Kentucky blues when I moved to Louisville in 2005,” said Laurie Jane. “I found a neat club downtown called Stevie Rays Blues Bar and immediately felt comfortable at my table for one in the corner. I instantly felt at home!” Laurie Jane contributes strong and eloquent vocals to compliment Cort’s distinctive blues guitar. The result brings to mind classic singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James blending with the blues sound, and the early rock that poured out of the 1950s Memphis and Chicago area. Laurie said of her choice of a career, “music is one area in society where people can have different opinions and preferences but still get along. A real music connoisseur could go to any genre show and still enjoy the experience. They wouldn’t focus on the differences but instead enjoy the new melodies and beats that define the other styles.” Earlier this year, Laurie Jane and the 45s landed among the semi-finalists for “Best Self-Produced CD” in the 2019 International Blues Competition which takes place annually in Memphis, TN.

The Pickin’ on the Porch summer concert series is held at Knock on Wood & Café in Westport, Ky. Visitors will be able to enjoy food by Knock on Wood & Cafe, wine from Little Kentucky River Winery and beer by Mile Wide Beer. Knock on Wood & Café owner Lea Nachtman began the Pickin’ on the Porch concert series in 2018. She found that adding live music to the evening’s food offering “just made sense. Pickin’ on the Porch gives us a broader audience and allows folks to visit us in the evening rather than just at lunch, or breakfast on Saturdays.” Nachtman said that the series has been “very well received and it is so exciting to watch it grow.” Next year, Knock On Wood will celebrate 20 years in Westport.

The business is located at 7001 Main St. in Westport, KY.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oldham County History Center in La Grange.

For more information contact Knock on Wood at (502) 222-4200.