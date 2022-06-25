Pickin' on the Porch - Oldham
Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077
Pickin’ on the Porch will return to Westport on Saturday, June 25 from 6 – 9 p.m. Knock on Wood Mercantile & Café’s hosts this popular summer concert series. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September. Food & drinks available. June’s band is popular local bluegrass band, Ida Clare, who will perform their blend of Bluegrass with a rock/Americana twist. Free admission/Cost for food & drink.
For more information, please call 502.222.4200 or visit the Event Website