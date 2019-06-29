Pickin' on the Porch Concert Series
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Music by Jordan Bales. Held at Knock on Wood in Westport, Ky. Proceeds benefit the Oldham County History Center.
Food by Knock on Wood.
Beer by Mile Wide Brewery.
Wine by Little Kentucky River Winery.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org
