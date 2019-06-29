Pickin' on the Porch Concert Series

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Pickin' on the Porch Concert Series

Music by Jordan Bales. Held at Knock on Wood in Westport, Ky. Proceeds benefit the Oldham County History Center.

Food by Knock on Wood.

Beer by Mile Wide Brewery.

Wine by Little Kentucky River Winery.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-222-0826
