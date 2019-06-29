Pickin’ on the Porch will return to Westport on Saturday, June 29 with its second concert for the 2019 season. This concert will feature area performer Jordan Bales from 6 – 9 p.m. at Knock on Wood. Bales is a talented artist who likes country music, old or new. Adept at acoustic guitar and piano, “I perform my own original songs mixed in with covers,” said the Henry County, Ky native. He began writing songs when he was 19 and after realizing the crowd really liked what they heard, he soon began booking venues. Bales can often be found performing with good friend, Scott Mitchell, who plays lead guitar. Bales’ sister, Moriah Hunter, lends her vocals to the band as well.

Bales will be the second act to perform in the 2019 Pickin’ on the Porch summer concert series held at Knock on Wood & Café in Westport, Ky. The series kicked off on Saturday, May 25 with Louisville duo, The Serenades. Visitors will be able to enjoy food by Knock on Wood & Cafe, wine from Little Kentucky River Winery and beer by Mile Wide Beer. Knock on Wood & Café owner Lea Nachtman began the Pickin’ on the Porch concert series in 2018. She found that adding live music to the evening’s food offering “just made sense. Pickin’ on the Porch gives us a broader audience and allows folks to visit us in the evening rather than just at lunch, or breakfast on Saturdays.” Nachtman said that the series has been “very well received and it is so exciting to watch it grow.” Next year, Knock On Wood will celebrate 20 years in Westport.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oldham County History Center in La Grange. “We began fundraising last year as a way to have a broader reach in the community and chose to select organizations that have a direct impact on Oldham County,” said Nachtman. “This year, I am excited to be working with Nancy Theiss and the Oldham County Historical Society. I know she will offer something unique and different to each event.” In addition, “as part of the community outreach, there is no admission fee.” A portion of the sales from the beer and wine sold at the event will be given directly to the Historical Society.

The summer lineup includes: July 27 – The CMN Trio, August 31 – Robby Cox, and September 28 – Lorie Jane & Cort Duggins.

Knock on Wood is located at 7001 Main St. in Westport, KY.

Visitors need to be aware that bridge construction is taking place on W. Hwy 524 and traffic will be detoured to Westport.

For more information contact Knock on Wood at (502) 222-4200.