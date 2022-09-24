× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Bluegrass 101

Pickin’ on the Porch featuring Bluegrass 101

FREE admission/Cost for food & drinks

Bluegrass 101 will round out this concert season for the year. This final concert will feature a bluegrass band formed in 1994 which continues to carry on a tradition of smooth vocal harmonies and precise traditional musical performance. The band has released 7 albums and has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in bluegrass music such as Ricky Skaggs and Doyle Lawson.

For more information call (502) 222-4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/