Pickin’ on the Porch featuring Bluegrass 101

to

Knock on Wood 7001 Main St., Westport, Kentucky 40077

FREE admission/Cost for food & drinks

Bluegrass 101 will round out this concert season for the year. This final concert will feature a bluegrass band formed in 1994 which continues to carry on a tradition of smooth vocal harmonies and precise traditional musical performance. The band has released 7 albums and has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in bluegrass music such as Ricky Skaggs and Doyle Lawson.

For more information call (502) 222-4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
