Pickin’ on the Porch featuring Jordan Bales

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Jordan Bales

Free admission/Cost for food & drink.

The July Pickin’ on the Porch event in Westport will feature a returning performer, Jordan Bales, on Saturday, July 30 from 6 – 9 p.m. Bales, a Henry Co., KY native, is adept at acoustic guitar and piano, and performs his own original songs mixed in with cover selections. Knock on Wood Mercantile & Café’s hosts this popular summer concert series. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September.

For more information, please call 502.222.4200 or visit .touroldham.com/calendar/