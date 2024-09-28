× Expand Ida Clare Pickin on the Porch with Ida Clare

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

Head to Westport for Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe. This is the final Pickin’ on the Porch of the season featuring Ida Clare. Ida Clare is a popular local band who will perform their blend of Bluegrass with a rock/Americana twist. They began as a jam band called Coffee Jam, because members had first met at the Monday jam sessions member Lea Cockrell hosted at her coffee shop, La Grange Coffee Roasters.

For more information call (502) 222-4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/