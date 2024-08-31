Pickin on the Porch with Kaintuck Band
Head to Westport for Pickin’ on the Porch at Knock on Wood Mercantile & Cafe, Saturday, August 31st. August’s Pickin’ on the Porch will feature Kaintuck Band, a hard driving traditional Bluegrass band based in central Kentucky, near Louisville. Visitors to these concerts can enjoy front porch sitting fun the last Saturday of the month from May through September.
For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/