× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission file photo The Ripy House was completed in 1888 and was the home of T.B. Ripy, one of Anderson County's best known bourbon barons.

Pickin' on the Porch at the Ripy House

Lawrenceburg's Ripy House, the house that bourbon built, has the perfect porch for entertaining, which is why it will host a bluegrass music event featuring Tin Whiskey Sisters, Top Shelf Bluegrass, and other local favorites. There will also be craft vendors, food trucks, and entertainment for kids. For adults there will be a cash bar featuring fine bourbons. Gates open at 2 p.m. and tours of the house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Admission is $10, with those under 12 getting in free.

For more information call (502) 680-0948