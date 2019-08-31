Pickin' on the Porch

Robby Cox will be the fourth act to perform in the 2019 Pickin’ on the Porch summer concert series held at Knock on Wood & Café in Westport, Ky. Visitors will be able to enjoy food by Knock on Wood & Cafe, wine from Little Kentucky River Winery and beer by Mile Wide Beer. Knock on Wood & Café owner Lea Nachtman began the Pickin’ on the Porch concert series in 2018. She found that adding live music to the evening’s food offering “just made sense. Pickin’ on the Porch gives us a broader audience and allows folks to visit us in the evening rather than just at lunch, or breakfast on Saturdays.” Nachtman said that the series has been “very well received and it is so exciting to watch it grow.” Next year, Knock On Wood will celebrate 20 years in Westport.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oldham County History Center in La Grange. “We began fundraising last year as a way to have a broader reach in the community and chose to select organizations that have a direct impact on Oldham County,” said Nachtman. The final band for the summer lineup will be Lorie Jane & Cort Duggins on Sept. 28.

Visitors need to be aware that bridge construction is taking place on W. Hwy 524 and traffic will be detoured to Westport. The business is located at 7001 Main St. in Westport, KY.

For more information contact Knock on Wood at (502) 222-4200 or visit knockonwoodky.com