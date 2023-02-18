Pickle Ball Night - La Grange YMCA
to
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Pickle Ball Night
Pickle Ball Night - La Grange YMCA
FREE
Test your pickle ball skills for a night of fun at the La Grange Community Center. La Grange Parks & Rec is hosting a FREE night of fast, fun, friendly Pickle Ball! Bring your own team or make one with new friends and enjoy a few hours of this fast growing game invented in 1965.
For more information, please call 502.222.1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor