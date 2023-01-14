× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec Pickle Ball Night

Pickle Ball Night at La Grange Community Center YMCA

Test your pickle ball skills for a night of fun at the La Grange Community Center. La Grange Parks & Rec is hosting a FREE night of fast, fun, friendly Pickle Ball! Bring your own team or make one with new friends and enjoy a few hours of this fast growing game invented in 1965.

For more information, please call 502.222.1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/