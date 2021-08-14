× Expand Lexington Philharmonic Picnic with the Pops The Beatles

Picnic with the Pops Revolution: The Music of the Beatles

Picnic with the Pops returns this August 14 to the Meadow at Keeneland for Revolution, a symphonic tribute to the music of the Beatles. Tickets and more information are available at lexpops.com.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexpops.com