Picnic with the Pops Revolution: The Music of the Beatles

to

The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland 4201 Versailles Road, Kentucky 40510

Picnic with the Pops Revolution: The Music of the Beatles

Picnic with the Pops returns this August 14 to the Meadow at Keeneland for Revolution, a symphonic tribute to the music of the Beatles. Tickets and more information are available at lexpops.com.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexpops.com

Info

The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland 4201 Versailles Road, Kentucky 40510
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Picnic with the Pops Revolution: The Music of the Beatles - 2021-08-14 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Picnic with the Pops Revolution: The Music of the Beatles - 2021-08-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Picnic with the Pops Revolution: The Music of the Beatles - 2021-08-14 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Picnic with the Pops Revolution: The Music of the Beatles - 2021-08-14 16:00:00 ical