Picnic with the Pops at Keeneland

The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland 4201 Versailles Road, Kentucky 40510

Picnic with the Pops at Keeneland

Picnic with the Pops is pleased to announce that both of our 2018 performances will feature The Music of the Rolling Stones, performed by the  Lexington Philharmonic with guest conductor Brent Havens and other special guests. This year’s event takes place Friday, August 17 and Saturday, August 18, 2018.

One of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions, Picnic with the Pops is an annual outdoor musical event held each August. Featuring a fun and light-hearted atmosphere with picnic dinners, a table decorating contest, and an idyllic Kentucky setting, the event started in 1980

Gates open at 6 p.m. each night; the show will start at dusk.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic dinners and beverage of their choice. Table seating is available, as well as general admission (blanket) seating.

For more information call 859-233-3535 or visit lexpops.com.

The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland 4201 Versailles Road, Kentucky 40510
859-233-3535
