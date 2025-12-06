× Expand Junior League of Lexington photo of little girl with santa

Pictures with Santa at the Holly Day Market!

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Junior League of Lexington’s Holly Day Market Saturday, December 6th from 2:30-4:30pm, and Sunday, December 7th from 11:00-1:00 for a meet and greet with all market attendees.

Bring your little ones for special photos with Santa - kids under 10 can enter the market for free! And be sure to take your holiday pictures in front of our ornament-worthy backdrop!

Bring the whole family for a magical shopping adventure!

For more information visit lexington.jl.org/annual-events/experience-the-holly-day-market/