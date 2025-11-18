Pictures with Santa at Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Pictures with Santa at Oldham Gardens

$10 per photo (kids or dogs).

Join us on Saturday, December 13th from 4–7 pm for a festive evening of holiday fun benefiting Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue. Bring the kids—or your pups—for a photo with Santa and enjoy an evening filled with great food, drinks, and plenty of holiday cheer. You’ll also get the chance to meet some adorable adoptable puppies looking for their forever homes.

Add an adoptable puppy to your picture for just $5 more. Come spread holiday cheer, sip something warm, and support a wonderful local rescue doing incredible work for animals in need.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
