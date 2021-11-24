× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Pig & Swig

Pig and Swig ~ Stewpendous Cook Off & Pig Roast

We are bringing back our Thanksgiving Eve Pig Roast in celebration of another amazing Beer Garden Season! In addition to that we will be having a stew/soup cook off between 3rd Turn Brewing, The Backside Grill and Hive and Barrel at Oldham Gardens. They will battling to the depths (of the soup kettle) for the Title Belt and Supreme Bragging Rights!

We will be celebrating the closing of the Back Bar with live music from LittleBand!

See some smack talk, eat some Good Soup and shake a turkey tail feather to the tunes of LittleBand!

Get your vote in for best Soup/Stew by 8:00pm and the Title Belt will be bestowed upon the Winner at 8:30!

Tickets: $20 Cash and are being sold in the taproom beginning Thursday 10/28.

Ticket includes live music, pulled pork sandwich, a 4oz cup of each soup and some tasty cornbread.

Bring the family to get down don't forget to pick up some To-Go beers and mead for to take to your holiday dinner.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit 3rdturnbrewing.com