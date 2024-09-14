Pigs & Pearls at Audubon Mill Park

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee are excited to announce the return of their much-anticipated Dinner on the River event, now with a fresh and captivating theme: Pigs & Pearls. This year's event promises an evening of exceptional culinary delights and entertainment. Pigs & Pearls will take place in Audubon Mill Park on Saturday, September 14th, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Guests will enjoy a feast prepared by one of Henderson’s favorite BBQ spots, Homer’s BBQ, featuring a whole pig and live oyster shucking. Upon arrival, attendees will receive a drink ticket for a complimentary beer from our drink sponsor, Henderson Brewing Co., along with snacks waiting at their tables. A full bar will also be available, provided by Rookie’s. In addition to dinner and drinks, guests will be treated to entertainment from Nashville Country artist John King, songwriter for hit makers like Hootie & the Blowfish! Dancing is encouraged for his high-energy show. At intermission, we’ll offer a live dessert auction with the chance to bid on homemade treats, with all proceeds benefiting the Chamber’s Downtown Committee.

For more information call 270.826.7505 or visit hendersonkychamber.com