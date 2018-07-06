Pikeville Main Street Live

Come on down to the Billy Johnson Stage at the Expo Plaza

June 1 - September 21

The Main Street Live schedule for this summer features a variety of artists that will be performing on the Billy Johnson Stage on Main St. on the 1st and 3rd Friday of every month. Be sure to come out with family members and friends and enjoy the atmosphere with great music, drinks and food!

Short & Company – June 1, Mardi Gras Night

Sons of FM – June 15, Throwback Rock Night

Tim Talbert – July 6, Waking Up In Vegas

Brother Smith – July 20, Toga Party!

Grayson Jenkins Band – August 3, Boot Scoot’n Boogie

Nick Jamerson – August 17, #localproud

Zach Longoria Project – September 7, Boogie Fever

Heritage Days – September 21

Start Time: 7:00 PM

End Time: 10:00 PM

For more information call (606) 432-5063 or visit tourpikecounty.com