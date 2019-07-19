Pikeville's Main Street Live!

Main Street Live!

The East Kentucky Expo Center and the City of Pikeville presents Main Street Live! Featuring a variety of artists that will be performing on the Billy Johnson Stage on Main St. May through October, each show begins at 7:00 p.m. and lasts until 10:00 p.m. Be sure to come out with family members and friends and enjoy the atmosphere with great music, drinks and food!

2019 Main Street Live! Schedule

May 24 • Bourbon Branch & Waylon Nelson

June 7 • Mid Life Crisis

June 8 • Longshot

June 21 • Exit 23

July 19 • Sons of FM

August 2 • County Wide

August 16 • Thoze Guyz

September 6 • Nick Jamerson and the Morning J’s

September 20 • Roger Lee Charles and a Mile to Nowhere

October 4 • Down to the River

October 18 • Tyler Booth

For more information call (606) 432-5063 or visit tourpikecounty.com