Pikeville's Main Street Live!
Downtown Pikeville 831 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Main Street Live!
The East Kentucky Expo Center and the City of Pikeville presents Main Street Live! Featuring a variety of artists that will be performing on the Billy Johnson Stage on Main St. May through October, each show begins at 7:00 p.m. and lasts until 10:00 p.m. Be sure to come out with family members and friends and enjoy the atmosphere with great music, drinks and food!
2019 Main Street Live! Schedule
May 24 • Bourbon Branch & Waylon Nelson
June 7 • Mid Life Crisis
June 8 • Longshot
June 21 • Exit 23
July 19 • Sons of FM
August 2 • County Wide
August 16 • Thoze Guyz
September 6 • Nick Jamerson and the Morning J’s
September 20 • Roger Lee Charles and a Mile to Nowhere
October 4 • Down to the River
October 18 • Tyler Booth
For more information call (606) 432-5063 or visit tourpikecounty.com