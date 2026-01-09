Pilates for Paws at The Brown Hotel

Kick off your 2026 healthy goals with Pilates for Paws on January 31 at 11 a.m. in the iconic Crystal Ballroom at The Brown Hotel.

This all-levels Pilates class is the perfect way to stretch, strengthen, and reset in one of Louisville’s most beautiful historic spaces.

Tickets will be sold at the door, and 100% of proceeds benefit the Kentucky Humane Society, supporting their mission to care for animals in need across our community.

Guests can use code PKGPFP to book a discounted stay, which includes breakfast for two!

For more information call (888) 888-5252.