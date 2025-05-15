× Expand Kentucky Heritage Council Pillars of Preservation: Supporting a Stronger Kentucky

Pillars of Preservation: Supporting a Stronger Kentucky | 2025 Kentucky Historic Preservation Conference

The Kentucky Heritage Council is excited to partner with the City of Newport, with cooperation from Boone County and the City of Covington ​​to host the 2025 Historic Preservation Conference. This year's theme, “Pillars of Preservation: Supporting a Stronger Kentucky," will serve as a platform to explore the essential foundations of historic preservation in our state – protection, identification, development, and advocacy. ​​​​​​

The 2-day conference will provide a comprehensive exploration of these topics, offering valuable insight through keynote speakers, educational sessions, panel discussions, and off-site tours. Attendees will gain insight into successful preservation strategies, innovative practices, and emerging trends that are critical to preserving Kentucky’s rich heritage while fostering growth and sustainability. In addition to the educational content, the conference will offer ample networking opportunities for professionals and preservationists to collaborate.

For more information call (502) 564-7005 or visit heritage.ky.gov/education-and-outreach/conferences/Pages/Historic-Preservation-Conference.aspx