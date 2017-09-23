Piney Campers’ Fair

Piney Campground will celebrate camping in the great outdoors with its 44th Annual Campers’ Fair, September 20-24, 2017. Campers’ Fair will offer the newest in RVs, camping equipment, golf carts and boats. The event is free and open to everyone on Saturday, September 23rd from 8am-4pm, and on Sunday, September 24th from 10am-2pm, at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

Campers and visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment including games and music. The flea market will include arts, crafts, and other items for sale. Piney Campground campers will have access to the event, all week, including live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us