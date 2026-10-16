Pink in the Park
-
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
LOUMED
Pink in the Park - 1
Pink in the Park
Pink in the Park is a free community event taking place Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LOUMED Commons
Pink in the Park attendees can connect with organizations providing information and resources related
to breast cancer prevention, screenings, treatment, research, advocacy and support. Participating
organizations will include:
● Brown Cancer Center, UofL Health
● Norton Cancer Institute
● Jefferson Community and Technical College’s Allied Health program
● Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana
● Twisted Pink
Colliver Coffee will offer refreshments, and LOUMED will provide free T-shirts, while supplies last, for attendees to show their support for breast cancer awareness.