× Expand LOUMED Pink in the Park - 1 Pink in the Park

Pink in the Park is a free community event taking place Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LOUMED Commons

Pink in the Park attendees can connect with organizations providing information and resources related

to breast cancer prevention, screenings, treatment, research, advocacy and support. Participating

organizations will include:

● Brown Cancer Center, UofL Health

● Norton Cancer Institute

● Jefferson Community and Technical College’s Allied Health program

● Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana

● Twisted Pink

Colliver Coffee will offer refreshments, and LOUMED will provide free T-shirts, while supplies last, for attendees to show their support for breast cancer awareness.