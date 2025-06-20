× Expand Louisville Silent Disco A Pink Pony Club Silent Disco?! What can we say, we're just Givers! Join us at 3rd Turn on 6/20 for a night of Chappell Roan & Pop Girlies!

Pink Pony Club Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town

A Pink Pony Club Silent Disco?! What can we say, we're just Givers!

Join us at 3rd Turn on 6/20 for a night of Chappell Roan & Pop Girlies! One channel will feature all the best Chappell Roan hits, backed by all your favorite iconic Pop Girlies. It'll be a true Femininomenon! We'll also have hip-hop and decades Hot to Go on the red and green channels.

If you're looking for a better party than this, Good Luck Babe!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/106727/t/tickets