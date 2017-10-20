Pink Prom

Dress up, walk the pink carpet and dance the night away, all for a wonderful cause. The 6th annual KentuckyOne Health/102.3 Jack FM PINK PROM will take place on Friday, October 20 at the Mellwood Arts Center, from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. The event will feature live acoustic performances from Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, and David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists.

Proceeds from the event will go to KentuckyOne Health Cancer Care, and will benefit breast screenings and supplies for patients at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital through the Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health

Those attending PINK PROM must be 21 and over. While guests are encouraged to wear pink, it isn’t necessary. Dresses and suits are preferred. No jeans are allowed for this event.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit kentuckyonehealth.org/pinkprom.