The Pioneering Hill Sisters of Louisville: The Happy Birthday Song and So Much More

If you only know the connection between the Hill sisters and the most famous song in the world, that’s only part of their incredible story. Mildred was a musician and songwriter; Patty was a pioneer in early childhood education with the Louisville Experimental Kindergarten School. Join Jessica Dawkins, President and CEO of Historic Locust Grove and board member for Happy Birthday Park, as she traces the Hill sisters and how Louisville helped shape them. She’ll also discuss ongoing efforts to celebrate them. Get your birthday hats on and join us Sunday, July 6, at 2 p.m.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Sunday, July 6

Frazier History Museum

Program: 2–3 p.m.

Admission: Free (with Cost of Museum Admission)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org.