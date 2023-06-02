Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University

to

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

“We're off to sail the rollicking sea, pirates all are we!” But ARRRR, and shiver me timbers! There's a stowaway on board! Perhaps the King of the High “Cs” will know what to do. Join this salty crew of colorful scallywags when Bluebeard, Yellowbeard, Whitebeard, Purplebeard - well, you get the picture - along with the No Beards hoist the Jolly Roger and set sail for a mighty adventure.

For more information, please call 270.789.5266 or visit campbellsville.edu/theater

Info

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
270.789.5266
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-02 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University - 2023-06-03 19:00:00 ical