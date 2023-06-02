Pirates! The Musical - Campbellsville University

× Expand Campbellsville University Theater Pirates! The Musical

“We're off to sail the rollicking sea, pirates all are we!” But ARRRR, and shiver me timbers! There's a stowaway on board! Perhaps the King of the High “Cs” will know what to do. Join this salty crew of colorful scallywags when Bluebeard, Yellowbeard, Whitebeard, Purplebeard - well, you get the picture - along with the No Beards hoist the Jolly Roger and set sail for a mighty adventure.

For more information, please call 270.789.5266 or visit campbellsville.edu/theater