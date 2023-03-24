× Expand Norton Center for the Arts Pirates of Penzance

The Pirates of Penzance at Norton Center for the Arts

SET SAIL WITH PIRATES

Join the band of swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British bobbies, frolicsome Victorian maidens, and the delightfully dotty “model of a modern Major-General” for a rollicking romp over the rocky coast of Cornwall. This exuberant musical theater masterpiece, directed and conducted by Albert Bergeret with choreography by Bill Fabris, is performed in its original format. The rich sounds of full orchestra, chorus, and legitimate vocal soloists resonate with classic elegance and power while the company’s vibrancy, energy and contemporary sense of humor keep the show alive and exciting to a modern audience. The Pirates of Penzance – they’ll steal your heart away!

For more information, please call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com/events/the-pirates-of-penzance/