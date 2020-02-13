Pizza, Paint & Pinot: Valentine's Day Edition

Pizza Bar 445 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Pizza, Paint & Pinot: Valentine's Day Edition

Looking for a different way to spend Valentine's Day? Join us for Pizza, Paint & Pinot!

Hannah from Paint It Sweet will be leading the class to help you create a collaborative painting you can treasure. Purchase VIP tickets to receive a bottle of wine and heart-shaped pizza!

If you have questions regarding this event, please contact us at info@pizzabarky.com

Pizza Bar 445 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Crafts, Food & Drink
