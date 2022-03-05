From Plan to Planted – In-Person Workshop

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens From Plan to Planted

Session three of three of our Designing Your Home Landscape Series, designed to help you get a handle on your home landscape. Whether you’re a new homeowner or your existing home landscape needs a refresh, this is the series for you. With these workshops in your hip pocket, you’ll be ready to tackle your project this spring. Take one workshop or all three, depending on your interests. Those who complete all three sessions (February 19, February 26, and March 5) will go home with a free plant from our nursery to help get you started on your own garden!

Our other sessions are:

February 19 – Creating A Landscape Plan – In-Person Workshop

February 26 – Selecting Plants for the Home Landscape – In-Person Workshop

In our third session, Sayde Heckman, Yew Dell’s garden and arboretum manager, will lead this class that will cover everything from soil/bed preparation to planting techniques, soil amendments, mulches and more. Even if you’re a seasoned homeowner, this will be an excellent review of the essential practices to help ensure your plants hit the ground running.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/