Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic!

Planet of the Tapes Presents: The Monday Mic

A new comedy show that blends new and veteran comics, along with a special guest or two! Every Monday night at 8pm.

Interested in performing? E-mail POTTmicMondaymic@Gmail.com and we'll get you set up!

All shows will be booked in advance, but life will happen and sometimes spots will open up, so it never hurts to hang out.

The Monday Mic is always completely FREE to watch, and we offer a full bar selection, including cocktails, beer and wine, non-alcoholic options, and snacks. Plus we've got Monday Mic specials on beer and mocktails!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind, Unwind.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event. Runs from May 16, 2022 to Dec 26, 2022 and happens every Mondays 8:00pm - 10:00pm.

