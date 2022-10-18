Planning A Pest-Resistant Garden – In-Person Workshop

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$20 – $30 per person

Shelly Nold, Owner of The Plant Kingdom, expands on last fall’s Deer-Resistant Gardens to include more pests, such as squirrels, rabbits, moles, and other creatures. Shelly will once again make suggestions on plants, barriers, and repellents to steer our furry friends away from our precious plantings.

