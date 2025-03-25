× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant Bites: Body-Smart Gardening Techniques Workshop with Lunch – In-Person Workshop

$30.00 – $40.00

Just in time for Spring gardening season, Heather Toombs, Oldham County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, will lead a discussion on gardening smartly and safely. She’ll provide tips to help with body ergonomics for gardening tasks like lifting heavy fertilizer bags, reaching to pull weeds, or squatting to plant a bulb. Ticket includes the lecture plus lunch with sandwich buffet from Martha Lee’s Kitchen.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org