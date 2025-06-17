× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant Bites: Invasive Plant Identification and Management with Lunch

$30 - $40 per person.

Join Invasive Plant Coordinator with the Kentucky Division of Forestry, Adam Taylor, for a presentation to learn to identify invasive plants, what makes them undesirable, and how populations are being addressed across our region and the state. Following lunch and the lecture, we’ll take a walk on the Woodland Trail to discuss our control efforts and strategies you can use at home. Ticket includes the lecture plus lunch with sandwich buffet from Martha Lee’s Kitchen, and time to enjoy the gardens on your own.

